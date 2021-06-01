Tsumeb community safety network receives donation to build office from Dundee

The operator of the copper smelter in Tsumeb, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb, recently availed a generous contribution to the Tsumeb Men and Women Network, a community organisation who, amongst others, helps to ensure the safety of the local community.

The N$50,000 contribution was presented by the company’s Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, highlighting the importance of the volunteer community policing network to prevent crime in collaboration with the Namibian Police in Tsumeb.

“Violent and petty crimes are a growing problem in Namibia, particularly in the informal settlements,” said Kasete, outlining the detrimental effect of crime on national economy and investment opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner: Head of Operations Division, Namibian Police Oshikoto Region, Petrus Shigwedha said the police cannot solve public safety problems alone, and encouraged community policing and interactive partnerships that will result in the development of trust from community members.

The donation will be used to build an office from which the Men and Women Network will operate in collaboration with other volunteers. The objective of community based policing is to get citizens involved in discouraging and preventing crime at the local level by encouraging neighbours to look out for each other.