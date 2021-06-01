Select Page

Tsumeb community safety network receives donation to build office from Dundee

Posted by | Jun 7, 2021 |

Tsumeb community safety network receives donation to build office from Dundee

The operator of the copper smelter in Tsumeb, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb, recently availed a generous contribution to the Tsumeb Men and Women Network, a community organisation who, amongst others, helps to ensure the safety of the local community.

The N$50,000 contribution was presented by the company’s Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, highlighting the importance of the volunteer community policing network to prevent crime in collaboration with the Namibian Police in Tsumeb.

“Violent and petty crimes are a growing problem in Namibia, particularly in the informal settlements,” said Kasete, outlining the detrimental effect of crime on national economy and investment opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner: Head of Operations Division, Namibian Police Oshikoto Region, Petrus Shigwedha said the police cannot solve public safety problems alone, and encouraged community policing and interactive partnerships that will result in the development of trust from community members.

The donation will be used to build an office from which the Men and Women Network will operate in collaboration with other volunteers. The objective of community based policing is to get citizens involved in discouraging and preventing crime at the local level by encouraging neighbours to look out for each other.

(l-r) Fabian Mubiana, Manager Community Development at Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb, Petrus Shigwedha, Deputy Commissioner: Head of Operations Division, Namibian Police Oshikoto Region, Gottlieb Hayoonga, Chairperson of the Men and Women Network and Zebra Kasete, Vice President and Managing Director of Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Women empowerment vital in development

Women empowerment vital in development

31 July 2015

Second half of regional food aid programme carried on in Zambezi and Ohangwena

Second half of regional food aid programme carried on in Zambezi and Ohangwena

7 August 2020

Red Cross visits projects in Zambezi

Red Cross visits projects in Zambezi

13 March 2015

National youth chess championships set for Independence Day

National youth chess championships set for Independence Day

13 March 2020