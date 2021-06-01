Select Page

eWallet can now pay utility bills across the country

Jun 4, 2021

FNB Head of Merchant Services and Fleet, Herman Kruger, this week announced a new offering that allows customers to pay their water and electricity bills with their FNB eWallet.

“FNB Namibia customers can now pay their bills at municipalities and town councils all around the county using an eWallet. All customers have to do is dial *140*392# to access their eWallet, then select ‘Withdraw Cash’. They will then receive a One-Time PIN (OTP) and then give their cellphone number and OTP to the cashier – and the bill is paid” advised Kruger.

Additionally, FNB customers can also make use of the many other ways to pay these bills, namely via cellphone banking, online banking, the FNB App and the FNB ATM’s.

“We truly live in exciting times and are pleased to introduce yet another innovation that enable our customers to bank safely, conveniently and affordably,” concluded Kruger.

 

