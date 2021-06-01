Select Page

MVA urges motorists to drive with extra caution around schools

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia is urging motorists to exercise extra caution around school zones.

With the resumption of the second term of the 2021 academic school year, school vicinity are alive with children playing very close to the roads and hassled motorist rushing to drop off their children before rushing off to work.

Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, MVA Fund Chief of Corporate Affairs said these much commotion and congestion, calls for increased attention from all motorist using these busy spaces.

“By reducing our speed limit around school zones to 30 kilometers per hour, we will build streets for life that are especially safe for vulnerable road users,” she added.

Gaomas-Guchu said parents and other caregivers are also urged to familiarize themselves with school drop-off zones and procedures.

“Let us familiarize ourselves with those, to ensure that our children remain clear of road dangers as we promote safe journeys to school every day,” she said.

As an institution the Fund’s mandate to promote road safety and create safer roads, they are currently running a few projects aimed at promoting children’s safety as vulnerable road user.

The projects include the Yellow Dot programme aimed at teaching children to safely embark and disembark on the left-rear side of the vehicle, scholar patrols and other road safety activations around schools where children are highly susceptible to road crashes.

The Fund also entered into smart partnerships with community members, to make journeys to school safe and for sustainable road safety initiatives in the regions.

Meanwhile, the public is requested to report all motor vehicle crashes to the Fund’s new Accident Response Number 9682.

 

