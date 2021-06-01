Local trainers Hoebeb and Namalemo attend CAF Safety and Security trainers workshop

NFA – Tovey Hoebeb and Steven Namalemo are attending the the first-ever CAF Safety and Security Train the Trainers Workshop organized by the Confederation of African Football and hosted by Nigeria from 3 to 7 June.

Hoebeb and Namalemo are part of 20 trainers from host Nigeria, Liberia, Algeria, South Africa, Eswatini, Uganda, Namibia, Seychelles, Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Niger Republic, Ghana and Kenya.

The 3-day intensive training is under the theme of ‘Promoting Stadium Safety and Security’, and takes place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.

CAF’s Head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa, said at the opening: “Our target is to see that these 20 trainers are able to support CAF intervention programme with 12 selected Member Associations across Africa, to train 30 Club security officers in each MA and at the end we shall be able to train 360 Club security officers in the 12 MAs. When we add this number to the already –trained 309 NSSO, CSSO and Premier League Body security managers, CAF would have trained a total of 669 persons from December 2019 till date, from the mere nine that were trained in the whole of Africa in 2019 prior to the set-up of the Safety and Security Department.”

The goal of the Confederation of African Football is to empower Africans to develop their own capacity to train themselves with the support of FIFA Safety, Security and Access Control Department and all CAF’s partners like SGSA and ICSS.

Dr. Emeruwa set the ball rolling by lifting the lid on ‘Concept of CAF Safety and Security Train the Trainers Programme’, before Katharina Steinberg talked about ‘Introduction to the list of modules and summary of trainers’ materials’ and ‘Presentation Skills for Trainers’.

On Friday and Saturday, the session will break into groups for interactive feedback sessions.

On the final day, Katharina Steinberg will lead the feedback session while Dr Emeruwa will dwell on ‘Operational Logistics for Train the Trainers (CAF Provision & Host MA Provision)’ and ‘Pilot Training Intervention Programme’.

Certificates will be presented at Sunday’s closing ceremony by officials of world governing –body FIFA, CAF and the Nigeria Football Federation. Additional information: cafonline.com