Sitting idle at home is not an option says industrious youth

Jun 3, 2021

Nicolaus Sinkumba, from Siurungu Village in the Kavango West Region recently started his Siurungu (Nikos) Brick Project last year from the little money he raised from doing general electrical work.

Sinkumba said he refuses to sit idle at home as an unemployed youth, that is why he ventured into this income-generating project. Sinkumba said he was inspired by the will to eradicate unemployment in his village hence the move to venture in his brick manufacturing trade.

For his brick-making initiative Sinkumba also received a donation of materials from the Kavango West Regional Council’s micro-finance scheme programme. The donation included bags of cement, wheelbarrows, a water tank, spades and rolls of fence valued at N$45000.

“I will make good use of the materials received and bring about changes at the village as I want to expanded the project to a large scale brick supplier,” he added.

He urged his fellow youth to follow suit by being fully committed to any thing they work on, because through hard work, you can achieve anything you want.

 

