Low Key ready to trade leather with Stevenson in Las Vegas

Boxer Jeremiah ‘low Key’ Nakathila sent a stern warning to American boxer Shakur Stevenson, ahead of their Interim WBO World Super Featherweight Title scheduled for 12 June 12 in Las Vegas.

“I am ready, it is time to put Namibia and Africa Shine. We are ready to have a world champion again,” Nakathila said during a press briefing and send-off event in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Nakathila who boasts of a 21-1-0 record is set to go toe to toe with USA’s Stevenson who boasts of a 15-0-0 record.

The winner of the mega-fight will face Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title later in the year.

“I am not intimidated by Stevenson’s preparations ahead of the fight. What I can tell you is, be ready to celebrate,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Nakathila’s promoter, Nestor Tobias said the mega-fight can not get bigger than this and their preparations ahead of the fight were fruitful, as they managed to have good sparring opponents for Nakathila.

“He sparred with both orthodox and south-paw partners. We will not undermine Stevenson and he should not undermine us as well, as we will go for his blood,” he added.

Tobias said the Namibia team will depart on Friday, June 4 for America, so that the travelling team can acclimatize, ahead of the fight.

Meanwhile, a representative of the sponsors from MTC, Tim Ekandjo urged the fighter to maintain focus and discipline and stick to the game plan and lift the country’s flag high.