Select Page

Cancer Association calls on trained nurses to register as consultants

Posted by | Jun 2, 2021 |

Cancer Association calls on trained nurses to register as consultants

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is calling on suitably qualified and trained registered nurses with palliative care experiences in all regions to register as stand-by consultant support caregivers.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said this is part of their ongoing efforts to develop programmes and expand the footprint of hope for persons afflicted by cancer.

Hansen said the consultant nurses will provide ad-hoc support to palliative cancer patients and their families as cases may present. “They will also be called to provide patients visits, rehabilitative and qualitative palliative care or end of life support for cancer patients reported with us,” he added.

He called upon suitably qualified registered nurses with a proven record in palliative care, interested this consulting programme, to apply with Sister Aina Nghitongo, Head of Medical at CAN, at [email protected].

Namibian Association of Medical Aid Fund (NAMAF) tariffs and conditions apply in addition to the board approved policy governing the CAN Patient Financial Assistance Programme.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Heart health – “your setback is just a set-up for your comeback”

Heart health – “your setback is just a set-up for your comeback”

31 August 2017

Men embracing medical circumcision

Men embracing medical circumcision

8 August 2014

Debmarine, UNAM launch COVID-19 testing lab

Debmarine, UNAM launch COVID-19 testing lab

14 August 2020

Safe blood saves lives – Blood Transfusion Service calls for more blood donations

Safe blood saves lives – Blood Transfusion Service calls for more blood donations

10 June 2020