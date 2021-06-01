Scientific Society invites members and non-members to tour Gobabeb education and research institute

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting their members and new members to join them on their tour to the Gobabeb Desert Research and Training Center in the Namib Naukluft Park, from 4 to 6 June.

Membership cost N$300 per family and the Centre is an education and research institute, not easily accessible to the public.

The Society is inviting you to enjoy the amazing desert scenery, listen to entomologist Professor Erik Holm, drive into the sand sea and walk under the stars all in one weekend.

“The Centre is the result of a joint venture between the Desert Research Foundation of Namibia and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and hosts researchers, environmentalist, film teams and training groups including primary, secondary and university students,” they added.

According to the latest information the road via Gamsberg pass and Kuiseb pass and Zebrapan /Hombe /Marabeb is in a poor condition and they highly recommend participants to go via Uspass, D1982 towards Vogelfederberg and take the Gobabeb turn off, or come from Walvis Bay.

“Should the tour be canceled due to less than minimum number of booking, full refunds will given,” they added.