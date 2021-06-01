Shimuafeni reappointed as Statistician General

The Board of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) has reappointment Alex Shimuafeni as Statistician General and Chief Executive for an additional 5 year term from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2026.

This decision has been done in close consultation with the Director General of the National Planning Commission and has been endorsed by Cabinet.

In a statement issued on 31 May, the NSA Board Chairperson Dr John Steytler said there are various factors that the NSA Board considered for arriving at this decision and these factors included the statistical production and dissemination (which is the core mandate of NSA), as well as the financial management of the Agency.

“With regard to statistical production and dissemination thereof, the Board was pleased to note that under the leadership of Mr Shimuafeni, that NSA has consistently produced regular spatial, economic and demographic statistics,” Steytler said.

During the past 5 years, surveys were conducted via the Computer Aided Personnel Interviews (CAPI) as opposed to traditional paper-based questionnaires.

Moreover, the NSA successfully concluded the Census Mapping exercise, in lieu the main census, where it mapped and verified 955 037 built up structures countrywide and employed over 517 temporary staff for this exercise. This project was conducted for the first time with digital maps, as well as digitally capturing the information.