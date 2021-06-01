24/7 counselling hotline to support girls and young women in distress launched

A 24/7 counselling hotline to help young local girls who are in distress and need someone to talk to was launched last week.

The hotline is a safe platform where girls across the country can talk to a friend over the phone about any concerns they have and receive immediate assistance, the Founder of Blessed Is She, Nicole Willemse said in a statement.

Young girls throughout the country can get immediate help by dialling +264 81 7388 399 or +264 85 7604 000.

The hotline is an initiative of Blessed Is She, a programme for young girls and women to help them establish their purpose and restore their identities.

“The counselling hotline was birthed after we have received multiple inquiries of young girls who just needed someone to talk to when they felt trapped and alone. This initiative also serves as a proactive approach in light of the recent protests to curb and speak out against gender violence which has plagued our country,” added Willemse.

According to Willemse, the hotline provides confidential phone counseling to young women across the country 24 /7 and the counselling will include dealing with various problems such as feeling anxious, angry, fearful, distressed, alone, or simply need someone to talk to.

“A team of eight counsellors with backgrounds in Psychology and Social work is equipped and ready to offer professional help,” she concluded.

Blessed Is She is a programme run by a registered non-governmental organization called C.O.L.S (Change Of Life Style). They offer a mentoring programme, reading tours, and a yearly conference, all of which are inspired by their book “Blessed Is She.” For more information, visit their social media pages ‘BlessedIsShe’ on Facebook and Instagram.