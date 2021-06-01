Government school administrators receive training through Africa Leadership Institute

Old Mutual has invested N$900,000 in total over three years to train government school principals and department heads through the Africa Leadership Institute.

The three-year partnership agreement with the Africa Leadership Institute to the value of N$300 000 annually aims to equip school management with the necessary leadership knowledge and skills through the Transformational Leadership Certificate as endorsed by the Ministry of Basic Education and Culture, as well as the National Qualifications Authority (NQF level 5), in Namibia.

Old Mutual’s investment will be channelled towards the learning material, class facilitation and accommodation of the trainees over the three-year period.

Ndangi Katoma, Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual said to date, the company has invested over N$5 million enabling over 500 principals and heads of departments to graduate from the course successfully.

“With this renewed agreement a further 45 school education leaders are expected to be trained, demonstrating that Old Mutual is committed to help build capacity and skills of the leaders in the education sector,” he said.

Training for the selected applicants will commence on the 31 May, with school principals and Heads of Departments selected from all 14 regions.