Select Page

NFA engages government on COVID-19 measures

Posted by | May 31, 2021 |

NFA engages government on COVID-19 measures

NFA – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is engaging relevant stakeholders to find a way to continue with football action amid the Covid-19 regulations that probihits contact sport for the month of June 2021.

On Friday lat week, the Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangulah announced that as measure to curb the spread of COVID, gatherings were reduced to 50 people and contact sports are now probihited.

NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos stated that the association has decided to consult government and other partners to find a way to allow football to continue.

“We have the transitional season underway and very advanced and we also have the MTC NFA Cup that has progressed and it will be a blow for the projects and the players if we have to stop now. Therefore, we are engaging government to see what possible solution can we have , mindful of the seriousness of COVID -19,” said Cosmos.

Namibia National Olympics Committee NNOC President Abner Xoagub, is the official assigned to the football by the NNOC, and is leading the government engagement.

“We will revert back to our stakeholders as soon as we finalise these engagements on the way forward but for now, let us observe the protocols in place and play our part to control Covid-19,” said Cosmos.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Brave Gladiators to face Angola – Coleman jets in for friendlies

Brave Gladiators to face Angola – Coleman jets in for friendlies

7 April 2021

Tour de Windhoek slated for September

Tour de Windhoek slated for September

8 August 2018

Tennis Series continues

Tennis Series continues

20 March 2015

Upcoming new team shines at mini beach volleyball tournament in Swakopmund

Upcoming new team shines at mini beach volleyball tournament in Swakopmund

27 March 2019