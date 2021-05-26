COVID-19 vaccines continue to trickle in – More vaccines expected to land in June

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is expected to receive another 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine procured by the government in June, the Health Executive Director, Dr. Ben Nangombe said Friday.

According to Nangombe 40,800 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility are also expected next month.

Nangombe said a further 250,000 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine procured via the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), are expected by August.

“In terms of the expenditure on the vaccination process altogether, so far approx. N$31 million has been spent, and this includes funding from our development cooperation partners and private sector, of which approx. N$26 million has gone to the direct procurement of vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said to date 65,037 persons have been vaccinated.

“The regions with the lowest vaccine uptake are Zambezi, Oshikoto, Omusati and Oshana. Disinformation and conspiracy theories that are being propagated over social media and other platforms are responsible for the observed vaccine hesitancy. The government will redouble its efforts to fight this phenomenon, including invoking Section 32 of the Public and Environmental Act of 2015 with regard to offences and penalties,” he added.

Shangula said vaccination is voluntary and is free and members of the public can choose either Sinopharm or Astra Zeneca vaccines.

“They are equally safe and effective. I invite you to get vaccinated,” he said.