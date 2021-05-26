Breweries optimistic about the potential for the NBL portfolio in the DRC

The Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently confirmed the appointment of Terra Trading Distribution SARL as the sole importers of various brands within the NBL portfolio to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Manie Vlok, the Export Market Manager visited the DRC recently and said they are bowled over by the hospitality of their hosts in the DRC, who bent over backwards to ensure our every need was catered for.

“We are very optimistic about the potential for the NBL portfolio in the DRC and look forward to a productive working relationship with Terra Trading Distribution SARL,” he added.

He expressed that the initial focus will be on establishing the Windhoek and McKane brands in the country but they anticipate that there will be many opportunities for other operating companies in the Ohlthaver and List group in the country.

“Leading the charge is the NBL stalwart Windhoek brand, which will be distributed nationwide alongside the McKane range of premium mixers and Terra Trading Distribution SARL has already begun with an aggressive marketing campaign to introduce the Windhoek brand to DRC consumers and there has already been widespread excitement around the brand,” he reiterated.

Windhoek beer, is NBL’s biggest export brand and one of very few African beers available international.