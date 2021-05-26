Select Page

Damaged railway line near Brakwater restored

May 27, 2021

National railway operator, TransNamib on Thursday confirmed that the damaged linea s a result of the derailment of 9 fuel tankers near Brakwater on the 25 Mayhas been restored and operational again as from 19h00 on the evening of Wednesday.

TransNamib is also in the process of clearing the salvage at the site of the incident. TransNamib spokesperson, Abigail Raubenheimer said the cause of the derailment will be established through an investigation which TransNamib has launched.]

She added the company is in the process of determining the cost of the damage to the company’s rolling stock.

“We would again like to express our sincerest gratitude to the emergency services teams, the Fire Brigade, the Namibian Police as well as the TransNamib teams who assisted in extinguishing the fire and their support towards getting the line operational again,” she said.

