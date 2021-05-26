Goethe-Institut to host 3rd Poetry Session – Leana Emily Hengari to take centre stage

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will host the Poetry Session #3 on 10 June at 19:00 at their premises. The event open to the public will run under the theme: ‘A Dedication to Thee’, featuring guest Leana Emily Hengari.

Entrance and participation is free and seats are limited due to social distancing regulations and this is not a session of eulogies but instead encourages poets to produce and deliver works in dedication of a living person.

Leana is a humanitarian who has the community at heart, she is an author, speaker, poet, mentor and the Gender Department Administrative Officer at Lifeline\ChildLine Namibia. Her poems and articles focus on different social issues.