Goethe-Institut to host 3rd Poetry Session – Leana Emily Hengari to take centre stage

Posted by | May 27, 2021 |

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will host the Poetry Session #3 on 10 June at 19:00 at their premises. The event open to the public will run under the theme: ‘A Dedication to Thee’, featuring guest Leana Emily Hengari.

Entrance and participation is free and seats are limited due to social distancing regulations and this is not a session of eulogies but instead encourages poets to produce and deliver works in dedication of a living person.

Leana is a humanitarian who has the community at heart, she is an author, speaker, poet, mentor and the Gender Department Administrative Officer at Lifeline\ChildLine Namibia. Her poems and articles focus on different social issues.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

