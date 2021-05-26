Nip smoking in the bud and reap the benefits – Cancer Association

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will join the annual global movement of World No Tobacco Day, on 31 May, to encourage smokers to quit, and youngsters to refrain from taking up this unhealthy habit.

CAN together with the World Health Organization (WHO) put out a joint statement stating that

tobacco causes 8 million deaths every year and evidence released this year shows that smokers were more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non smokers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit and quitting can be challenging, therefore WHO will provide people with tools and resources they need to make a successful quit attempt,” added the organisations.

They explained that there are lots of benefits if you stop smoking, which include gaining life expectancy, decreases the excess risk of many diseases related to second hand smoking of your loved ones.

“It also reduces the chances of impotence, having difficulty getting pregnant, having premature births, babies with low birth weights and miscarriages,” they informed.

Commit to quit today and sign the pledge at https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-no-tobacco-day/world-no-tobacco-day-2021/campaign-materials