President and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Posted by | May 27, 2021 |

The President, HE Dr. Hage. Geingob and the First Lady, Madame Monica Geingos tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, the Presidency has announced.

The President and the First Lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residence and we wish them both a speedy recovery, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Namibia currently is conducting countrywide vaccinations to control the spread of the virus. To date Namibia has recorded 53,603 cumulative confirmed cases.

 

