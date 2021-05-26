Select Page

Cancer Association receives N$100,000 donation from Lewis Stores

The Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) recently received a donation of N$100,000 from Lewis Stores Namibia in support of children battling the disease in the country.

The donation forms part of Lewis Stores Namibia’s Corporate Social investment programme to support projects that positively impact the lives of communities where they operate.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) said the funds will be utilized to sustain the CHICA Interim Home where CAN accommodates children who are receiving cancer treatment in Windhoek complimentary.

(l-r) Kaylee van der Merwe from Lewis Stores Namibia, Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN and Allen Strauss of Lewis Stores Namibia, with the N$100 000 donated to CHICA Interim Home.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

