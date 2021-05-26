Cancer Association receives N$100,000 donation from Lewis Stores

The Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) recently received a donation of N$100,000 from Lewis Stores Namibia in support of children battling the disease in the country.

The donation forms part of Lewis Stores Namibia’s Corporate Social investment programme to support projects that positively impact the lives of communities where they operate.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) said the funds will be utilized to sustain the CHICA Interim Home where CAN accommodates children who are receiving cancer treatment in Windhoek complimentary.