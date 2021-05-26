Basketball Artists School celebrate Africa Day with 3×3 action

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation recently celebrated Africa Day by hosting an all day 3×3 tournament for both girls and boys at the BAS premises.

The team divisions included u19 for both genders with 17 teams showing up, with a selection of 8 girls’ teams and 9 boys team participating in the games.

Staying true to the theme of the day, all the teams were named after different countries on the African continent.

“This is how we had Team Nigeria playing Team Zambia in the girls’ finals and Team Senegal vs Egypt in the boys. The final score for the games ending with Team Nigeria winning the girls division was 6:3 and team Egypt took the win in a final that ended 8:5,” said BAS spokesperson, Jacobina Tangi Uushona

According to Uushona participants present showed up from different schools with majority coming from Dawid Bezuidenhout High School and The Children’s Movement (TCM) programme. Other schools like St. Georges, Jan Mohr and Delta also made an appearance at the event.

Officiating the tournament were Game Changers coaches from the Namibia Youth Leaders Programme (NYLP) a Commonwealth funded initiative made possible by the Namibian National Olympic Committee (NNOC).

“When I first started playing basketball, there weren’t so many girls teams but the sport is clearly growing and I got to experience that growth today,” said Tiffany Khoeses one of the Game Changers coaches.

3×3 basketball is a form of basketball which can be compared to 7-a-side in soccer. Unlike a normal 5on5 game, these games only run for 10 minutes with a winner determined when one team scores 21 points before the time lapses, or whichever team has the highest score after the 10 minutes.