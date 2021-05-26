Digital enabler MTC clinches two accolades at annual Brand Africa Leadership event

Digital enabler, MTC was recently named the country’s Most Admired Brand for the 2nd year running during the annual Brand Africa Leadership announcement held virtually on Africa day.

This year, Brand Leadership added a new category titled Most Admired Brand during COVID in Namibia and MTC scooped the award as the Most Admired African Brand in Namibia during COVID, while the World Health Organization took number one spot for the Most Admired Global Brand in Namibia during COVID.

Looking at the Most Admired Brands in Africa as a whole, Nike took number one spot, followed by Adidas, Samsung, Apple, Puma, Chanel and Coca Cola in 7th place.

In a surprising move, MTC was named the 2nd Most Admired Local Media Brand in Namibia with NBC taking first place followed by One Africa TV in 3rd place.

Reacting to the results, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said, “We are truly humbled by the recognition of our brand by the Namibian people. Their perception of our brand is based on experience. We have invested deliberately in our brand, because it’s a brand that is proudly Namibian, relevant to Namibians and a household brand. We are extremely honoured for the accolades, Most Admired Namibian Brand, Most Admired African Brand in Namibia during COVID and 2nd Most Admired local media brand. We promise to do more and we want to assure everybody of our commitment to all Namibians because we are nothing without them.”

“We understand the importance of providing world class brand experience and such experiences are created by our people. I would therefore like to thank each and every of our Ambassadors, under the able leadership of Dr Licky Erastus, for making such an experience possible,” he added.