Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 May 2021

Posted by | May 26, 2021 |

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 08 July 2020

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 08 July 2020

3 July 2020

Ex Chalane expected to hit northern parts, warns Meteorological Services

Ex Chalane expected to hit northern parts, warns Meteorological Services

8 January 2021

Weather 04 March 2016

Weather 04 March 2016

4 March 2016

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 11 November 2020

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 11 November 2020

6 November 2020