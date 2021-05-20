Select Page

Namibia to face Zim in rugby friendly

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) on Friday released a 40-man squad for two upcoming friendly matches against Zimbabwe.

The first match will take place on 12 June in Harare, Zimbabwe, and the return match is set for 19 June in Windhoek.

The matches will also serve as warm-up for Namibia ahead of their Rugby Africa Cup Pool A which they will be hosting from 1 to 11 July against Madagascar and Cote d’Ivoire.

Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Senegal and other African countries are in their respective pools.

The best two teams from each pool will qualify for the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2022, which will serve as the final Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification event. (Xinhua)

 

