Agra Weaner Championship series invites farmers to showcase their production quality

The 2021 edition of the annual Agra Weaner Championship Series was officially launched on Friday 21 May, to reward local producers for excellent farming practices.

The championship provides a platform for farmers to show off their production quality, as this sets the standards for commercial farming practices. It also offers farmers an opportunity to improve their cash flow, as it provides critical exposure for local producers to a large local and South African buying market. Current market prices favour the producer at the moment and the demand for quality weaner calves are high.

This year, a total of 18 auctions are scheduled nationwide.

Agra Auctions in a statement said it is exciting to have young and emerging farmers participating in the series, as this shows continuity and growth for commercial cattle production.

“The series is also a valuable learning opportunity for up-and-coming producers, as they are able to gauge their calves against the production standards on a national level,” Agra stated.

As usual, a standardised judging criterion is implemented by experienced judges. These standards are upheld at every single auction, in order to eliminate personal bias and ensure consistency and high judging standards between events.

Tollies are judged on feedlot potential and field potential while heifers are judged on breeding potential.

Winners are awarded at each individual event and on that basis, they progress to the next stages where they are judged Regionally and Nationally. Competition is very tough – and to walk away with the title of ‘Overall Weaner Champion’ is a remarkable achievement.

To win, requires commitment to the highest quality production standards, exceptional knowledge and consistent farming practices.

The 2021 Agra Weaner Championship Series is sponsored by Bank Windhoek, Sanlam, Santam, Feedmaster, Indongo Toyota & Hino, MSD, Agri Bank, Total, Africa Commercial Vehicles and Vivo Energy.

Chrislemien Ströh, Agra Senior Manager: Marketing speaking at the launch