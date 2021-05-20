“Friendship in Focus, Together for Future” – China-Africa video, photo competition launched

The 2021 China-Africa video and photo competition was officially launched on Friday.

The competition, jointly sponsored by the Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and China International Publishing Group (CIPG), seeks to enhance mutual understanding between Chinese and Africans, the organisers said.

This year’s theme is “Friendship in Focus, Together for Future.” The collection of works will start from May 21 to July 20. Online voting and expert evaluation of shortlisted works will begin on 1 August.

“The competition collects videos and photos from Chinese and African people and institutions,” the organizers said in a statement. “The winning works will be displayed at the awards ceremony and promoted through mainstream media in China and Africa.”

Video entries are divided into two categories — micro videos of 30 seconds to 1 minute and short videos of one to five minutes.

The competition runs through September, when the awards ceremony will be held. (http://xhtxs.cn/ff6 ) (Xinhua)