Namibia to promote its products at Expo 2020 Dubai

Namibia will join over 190 countries at Expo Dubai, where inter-continental partnerships and networking opportunities will be on display.

The Expo was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now set to run from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022. Held every 5 years and hosted by a different country each time, the Expos invite various countries, companies, international organizations, private sector, civil society and the general public to participate.

Each country will have its own pavilion at the expo to display its products and services. Namibia is yet to reveal the details of its pavilion. Due to the scale and diversity of its participants (ranging from top decision makers to young children), the expo is designed to be a multifaceted event where extraordinary exhibitions, diplomatic encounters, business meetings, public debates and live shows will all take place at the same time at various locations within the expo.

Namibia Investment Promotion Development Board (NIPDB) spearhead Namibia’s presence at the expo. According to Nangula Uaandja, CEO of the NIPDB, in the next few weeks, as this process builds momentum, they will invite stakeholders to participate in the Expo.

“We are excited to work with all Namibians to invest in the future of our nation’s economy and her global standing,” Uaandja said.

The Ministry of Industrialization and Trade passed the Expo 2020 Dubai baton to the NIPDB.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which was also when the Dubai Expo was postponed, NIPDB was established with its mandate, partly, to facilitate and consolidate all activities pertaining to investment and the promotion of Namibia as a preferred investment destination. The NIPDB took over all legacy activities of the Namibia Investment Centre, including Namibia’s Expo Office.