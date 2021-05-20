Edupreneurs project powers education software development

The Edupreneurs project, which was launched late in March, seeks to power the EdTech infrastructure and education software development in Southern Africa.

The project is run by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in collaboration with Glowdom and Eduix (Finland) in partnership with National Commission on Research, Science

and Technology (NCRST), and the Southern Africa Innovation Support programme.

The project is a digital business ecosystem that aims at solving challenges that have risen due to the lack of digital infrastructure and personnel with digital competencies, even

more exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The developed information systems must help make life easier for end users. New systems must be seen as useful tools rather than an extra burden to carry,” Anna Nghipondoka,

Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture said.

Nghipondoka stressed EdTech infrastructure’s importance during the pandemic, since stress levels and the mental load of individuals have increased.

Although there are a few relevant EdTech solutions across Southern Africa, such initiatives still remain isolated, decreasing the potential of consolidating success to regional levels.

“Innovation is the route to follow to address the social and economic issues of a given country, and we collectively need to develop a culture of innovation and creativity to challenge the

’business-as-usual’ mentality. This will enable us to introduce new or improved products or services, and processes and methods,” Bernice Ndungaua, Manager of Entrepreneurship and

Incubation at NBII said.

Members of the project are in the process of planning to formally launch the digital platform, as well as to host capacity-building workshops for the various stakeholders in the education

space locally and regionally.

From left to right: Jackson Nghinamhito, Sebulon David, Joekina Gomes, Aron Udjombala (participants), Efraim Ashivudhi: Glowdom team representatives, and Hasekiel Johannes, Edupreneur Project Coordinator at the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII).