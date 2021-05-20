Select Page

Edupreneurs project powers education software development

Posted by | May 21, 2021 |

Edupreneurs project powers education software development

The Edupreneurs project, which was launched late in March, seeks to power the EdTech infrastructure and education software development in Southern Africa.

The project is run by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in collaboration with Glowdom and Eduix (Finland) in partnership with National Commission on Research, Science
and Technology (NCRST), and the Southern Africa Innovation Support programme.

The project is a digital business ecosystem that aims at solving challenges that have risen due to the lack of digital infrastructure and personnel with digital competencies, even
more exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The developed information systems must help make life easier for end users. New systems must be seen as useful tools rather than an extra burden to carry,” Anna Nghipondoka,
Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture said.

Nghipondoka stressed EdTech infrastructure’s importance during the pandemic, since stress levels and the mental load of individuals have increased.

Although there are a few relevant EdTech solutions across Southern Africa, such initiatives still remain isolated, decreasing the potential of consolidating success to regional levels.

“Innovation is the route to follow to address the social and economic issues of a given country, and we collectively need to develop a culture of innovation and creativity to challenge the
’business-as-usual’ mentality. This will enable us to introduce new or improved products or services, and processes and methods,” Bernice Ndungaua, Manager of Entrepreneurship and
Incubation at NBII said.

Members of the project are in the process of planning to formally launch the digital platform, as well as to host capacity-building workshops for the various stakeholders in the education
space locally and regionally.

 From left to right: Jackson Nghinamhito, Sebulon David, Joekina Gomes, Aron Udjombala (participants), Efraim Ashivudhi: Glowdom team representatives, and Hasekiel Johannes, Edupreneur Project Coordinator at the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII).

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Communications Regulatory Authority encourages fair play in telecommunications sector

Communications Regulatory Authority encourages fair play in telecommunications sector

14 December 2017

Outside influencers dominate Twitter during African elections – study

Outside influencers dominate Twitter during African elections – study

19 July 2018

EstApp, Green Enterprise Solutions sign real estate software deal

EstApp, Green Enterprise Solutions sign real estate software deal

11 February 2020

TransNamib introduces new train operations system

TransNamib introduces new train operations system

4 March 2021