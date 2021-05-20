Select Page

Labour Ministry commences with career guidance and counselling initiative

Posted by | May 21, 2021 |

Qualified and registered psychologists and psychological professionals have commenced with an initiative offering career guidance and counselling to the residence of Mariental.

The Mariental Regional Office in a statement this week said that Ndasilwohenda Shigwedha a Pysycological Counsellor will be giving these lessons with the aim of helping people make informed decisions about their career choices.

Shigwedha will administer psychometric test such as personality tests, aptitude tests, Neethling Brain Instruments (NBI), school readiness test of which school going learners, out of school youth working professionals have been invited to join.

“The service is free of charge for the school going learners and the unemployed, but the employed are charged N$25 for the service,” they added.

They advised the public to make their appointment as soon as possible especially for the grade 9 learners who have to choose their preferred field of study by the end of the grade 7 year and the grade 11 and 12 learners who need to make a career choice to apply for higher education.

This service is also offered at all Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation Regional offices.

 

