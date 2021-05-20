Namibia, Zimbabwe tighten bilateral cooperation

Namibia and Zimbabwe on 19 and 20 May held held talks on bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas including transport, energy, trade, investment and agriculture, among others.

The talks were held as part of the 6th Round of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic and Political

Consultations in Windhoek.

The Ministerial Session was co-chaired by Netumbo Nandi- Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and Dr. Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The Ministerial meeting was preceded by a Mid-Term Review at Senior Officials level that took place virtually on 14 April 2021. The Senior Officials reviewed the Implementation Matrix of decisions taken at the 9th Session of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Joint Commission of Cooperation.

The Mid-Term Review was co-chaired by Ambassador Penda Naanda, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and Ambassador James Manzou, Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.

The meeting further commended the efforts by the two Governments to combat the further spread of COVID-19, including the rolling out of vaccines to their respective populations. Namibia thanked Zimbabwe for airlifting, free of charge, COVID-19 vaccines donated by China in March.

On the exportation of beef to Zimbabwe, both parties took note of Namibia’s interest to export beef to Zimbabwe and committed to put measures in place to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are made to enable the successful exportation for mutual benefit.

Both countries, noted with satisfaction that the Dry Port of Zimbabwe at the port of Walvis Bay was operational and, in line with the desire of both Heads of State to enhance economic cooperation.

They welcomed the planned Road Show initiative in June/July 2021, aimed at promoting and marketing the potential that the Zimbabwean Dry Port Facility holds, through the Trans-Kalahari Corridor to Zimbabwe. The two countries further committed to avail all necessary assistance and support to ensure a successful Roadshow exercise.

Moreover, the countries committed to continue the Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe tri-lateral negotiations on the Trans-Kalahari Railway line project and to fast-track the project’s full implementation.

They agreed to give special attention to the strengthening of economic cooperation. In this regard, they noted the importance of holding frequent meetings of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee, as a forum put in place to facilitate and nurture trade and economic ties between both countries.

The two Ministers signed the agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission. The Inaugural Session will be hosted by Namibia, on a date to be mutually agreed upon.