Robbie Mitchell manoeuvres in desert sand, hills, valleys to clinch Land Rover Two Rivers trophy

A total of 17 Land Rovers entered the second Land Rover Trophy Two Rivers 2021 event which was held recently. The event which alternates on a bi-annual basis with the popular Land Rover Festival in Namibia, this year attracted two participants from from South Africa.

The race which was quite competitive saw Basil Calitz and Robbie Mitchell emerge neck and neck both in standard class vehicles, however Calitz made a calculation error in the Gymkhana challenge which saw him disqualified and as a result Mitchell in a Land Rover Defender 300 Tdi took the win.

Total of four classes could be entered

The standard class comprised vehicles that were completely standard and basically in the same state, spec wise, as the day they left the showroom floor. Modified class comprises vehicles that have been modified in the form of larger tyres, engine tune, suspension lift and any other addition to the vehicle that could give the competitor an advantage over the standard class vehicle.

The Open class was for Land Rover vehicles that have been modified with a non standard engine and the Expedition class is the touring class and is for Land Rover Campers and those entrants that just wish to do the safari section of the event.

Route

The route covering 120 kilometres, took the entrants from Uis into the Ugab River via White Lady Lodge and from there to Land Cruiser Hill. Here the first challenge took place in the form of a Dune climb. This made for huge action and surprisingly Basil Calitz with his bog standard Land Rover Defender 3.5 va station wagon won this challenge.

From here the climb up Land Cruiser Hill took the group to Twyfelfontein where the overnight stop was at Aba Huab Camping site.

The next morning saw the convoy head up the Aba Huab river into the Huab river in a westerly direction and then out of the river through the Valley of Desolation all the way down to the Ugab river again where overnight camp was made at the deserted Ugab Rhino Camp. The Drag Race challenge was supposed to be held at Rhino Camp however the group arrived too late and it was decided to move the challenge to the Omaruru river mouth in Henties Bay where the event ended. This section also covered 120 kilometres and the group was fairly weary on arrival at Rhino Camp.

Day three started early as a total distance of 160 kilometres was to be covered. The route took a turn via Brandberg West Mine where the emerald pool was visited and then into the Gobobos area for excellent sight seeing. From there the main road was followed to Mile 108 and then down to Henties Bay.

Final

The final two challenges were finalised on the beach at the Omaruru river mouth where the Drag Race and Gymkhana challenged took place which saw Mitchell emerge as champion.

Meanwhile, the prize giving was held at Fishy Corner Restaurant in Henties Bay where a fantastic meal

was had and loads of laughs and fun was had by all the participants.

The next Land Rover Trophy will be hosted in 2023. Next year the Land Rover Festival will be on the cards and anybody interested in wanting to know more about Land Rover Owners Namibia is welcome to visit our website on www.lrovernam.com or contact Henry on 0811245745.