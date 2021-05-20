Select Page

Southern Stream First Division action returns after three years

Posted by | May 20, 2021 |

Southern Stream First Division action returns after three years

NFA – After three years of football stagnancy in Namibia, the Southern Stream First Division will get some action as the league finally kicks off this Saturday at four different venues across the country, until the end of July 2021.

The Southern Stream transitional league has four groups, namely Southern Stream, Coastal Stream, Central Stream and Inland Stream. Each group consists of three teams, with matches to be played on a round-robin basis (home-and-away) for group stage.

The winners and runners up of each group will proceed to the quarterfinals play-off on a knock out basis.

Acting League Administrator Tovey Hoebeb reiterated that no spectators will be allowed at the venues.

“Although the national regulations state a hundred people are allowed at a time, due to COVID-19, football protocols remain the same and thus no spectators should be allowed at any of the venues, and that should be adhered to throughout this transitional season,” he stated.

On Saturday, Round One will have Western Spurs vs Northern Stars FC, DTS Hopsol FC vs WHK United FC and Spoilers FC vs Khomas Nampol FC will meet at 15h00 in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Okahandja while Dates Eleven FC will play against Namibia Correctional Service FC at 16H00 at the J.Stephanus Stadium in Keetmanshoop.

On Sunday, Try Again FC will face Namibia Correctional Services at 12h00 in Keetmanshoop for Round Two, Spoilers vs Eleven Champions at 14h00 in Okahandja, Ramblers vs DTS Hopsol at 15h00 in Windhoek and Blue Boys vs Western Spurs FC in Swakopmund.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

34 countries to attend Women in Sport meet

34 countries to attend Women in Sport meet

13 May 2016

Smelter golf day defending champions take the gold again

Smelter golf day defending champions take the gold again

31 August 2017

Dophins fun gala for very young swimmers promotes early sport development

Dophins fun gala for very young swimmers promotes early sport development

21 February 2019

Timeout Beach Volleyball Series 2016 nears

Timeout Beach Volleyball Series 2016 nears

15 April 2016