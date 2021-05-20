Southern Stream First Division action returns after three years

NFA – After three years of football stagnancy in Namibia, the Southern Stream First Division will get some action as the league finally kicks off this Saturday at four different venues across the country, until the end of July 2021.

The Southern Stream transitional league has four groups, namely Southern Stream, Coastal Stream, Central Stream and Inland Stream. Each group consists of three teams, with matches to be played on a round-robin basis (home-and-away) for group stage.

The winners and runners up of each group will proceed to the quarterfinals play-off on a knock out basis.

Acting League Administrator Tovey Hoebeb reiterated that no spectators will be allowed at the venues.

“Although the national regulations state a hundred people are allowed at a time, due to COVID-19, football protocols remain the same and thus no spectators should be allowed at any of the venues, and that should be adhered to throughout this transitional season,” he stated.

On Saturday, Round One will have Western Spurs vs Northern Stars FC, DTS Hopsol FC vs WHK United FC and Spoilers FC vs Khomas Nampol FC will meet at 15h00 in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Okahandja while Dates Eleven FC will play against Namibia Correctional Service FC at 16H00 at the J.Stephanus Stadium in Keetmanshoop.

On Sunday, Try Again FC will face Namibia Correctional Services at 12h00 in Keetmanshoop for Round Two, Spoilers vs Eleven Champions at 14h00 in Okahandja, Ramblers vs DTS Hopsol at 15h00 in Windhoek and Blue Boys vs Western Spurs FC in Swakopmund.