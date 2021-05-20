Student’s dream of becoming a paramedic receives support from Trustco

OnawaMeda, underwritten by Trustco Life will be assisting Trifaine Vilho financially, towards realising her dream of becoming a qualified paramedic.

Head of Trustco Life, Annette Brand said their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) stretches beyond the public’s exception. “Trifaine’s drive fits right into the mold of how we view our collective responsibility as Namibian and we believe she will make a success of her career in paramedics,” she added.

Trifaine said she is very thankful for this opportunity because people are her passion. “I come from a long line of family members who used traditional methods to take care of the sick and that ignited my passion for this career path,” she added.

She again thanked OnawaMed for reaching out to her, because her hand surely fits well into the open hand of Trustco Life.