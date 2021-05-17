Football Association to engage NPFL managers

(NFA) – The Namibia Football Association (NFA), in line with FIFA’s vision to make football truly global, is organizing an administration and management workshop for the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) club managers set for 25 to 28 May 2021, in its quest to professionalize its top tier league.

The workshop is aimed at providing two representatives from the 12 clubs with practical know-how and insights on the administration of the game. The workshop will cover key areas in the successful management of football clubs.

The workshop which will be facilitated by Sports Consultant and Instructor Mathew Haikali and the NFA Acting Technical Director, Jaqueline Shipanga, assisted by various experts, will cover but not limited to club operations, finance, marketing, communications, club licensing, roles, and responsibilities of Team Managers, as well as governance.

The NFA conducted a needs assessment and developed a long-term plan document focusing on correcting imbalances in Namibia football to improve the game in the country in a holistic manner.

This long-term strategic plan elaborates on the commitment in article 2 of the NFA Statutes according to which the objective of the NFA is “to improve the game of football constantly and promote, regulate and control it throughout the territory of the Republic of Namibia”.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus in Namibian Football has affected the attendance of spectators at football matches, which require a different approach to engage these diehard followers.

The workshop is aimed at building the capacity at NPFL clubs to become more professional in their approach to the way they are managed and administered. For any information please feel free to contact Justine @ 081424 0198 or Mathew @ 085522 0647.