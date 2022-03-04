Brand Africa to announce brands admired for having been helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic

Brand Africa is set to unveil the 2021 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, and the brands admired for having been helpful during the pandemic in Namibia and Southern Africa on Africa Day, 25 May.

The event is organised by IC Events, Brand Leadership, Africa Practice and Open Squares, supported by Africa Media Agency and BCW in communication with the Africa Brand Leadership Academy.

The 2021 Brand Africa: Africa’s Best Brands announcement, will be hosted by Brand Africa founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng and Lazarus Jacobs, who is the Executive Director of Paragon Investment Holdings.

The announcement will be held virtually in partnership with TBWA Paragon in Namibia and it will also feature panel discussions with local and pan-African thought leaders and brand builders.

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings are the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa, based on a study by Geopoll across over 25 countries spanning all the five economic regions.

Collectively, they account for over 75% of the population and over 75% of the GDP of Africa.An analysis of the data by Kantar and Brand Leadership over the past 10 years, has established that, on average, only 20% of the brands admired by Africans are made in Africa. What will it be in 2021?

The Participants

Leading global and African audience of thought leaders, media and decision makers focused on building, investing in and/or influencing businesses and brands in Africa. Over the years, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands has been hosted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Kenya Stock Exchange, Nigeria Stock Exchange and featured these exchanges’ and other leading African businesses’ CEOs, Chief Marketing Officers, Media, Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders such as global economist Dr. Dambisa Moyo, nation branding pioneer and best-selling author of Brand America, Simon Anholt and best-selling author of Africa Rising, Professor Vijay Mahajan.

The results will once again be published as the cover feature of African Business which will be on sale globally at the beginning of June 2021.