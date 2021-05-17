Edulution programme attracts more participants since inception in 2019 – FNB shows support to the foundational initiative

The Edulution programme which commenced in March 2019 has seen the number of pupils increase from 665 to 3360 and even in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic four more centres were opened, three in Rehoboth and one in Groot Aub.

This was recently highlighted by FNB’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, Revonia Kahivere, who expressed her delight with the success of the programme which runs a foundational numeracy catch-up programme for primary school pupils from grades four to seven.

According to Kahivere, the FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation continues to support the Edulution programme, as they recently contributed N$ 150,000 for the 2020/2021 year.

“This shows utter dedication and we are proud of the achievements of these centres and continue to wish them only the best for the future,” she said.

Mike Clarke, Head of Marketing and Communications at Edulution advised that the events of 2020 tested Edulution’s adaptability and resilience to the full. The total closure of schools in March 2020 meant that Edulution needed to find ways to adapt to the changing landscape yet remain true to its well-defined purpose. One way in which Edulution achieved this was by running training programmes that ensured Coaches would be more skilled in facilitating the programme when schools re-opened. The shutdown periods were also used to develop new products and tools.

He added: “Despite the schools being closed for nearly half the year in Namibia, at the end of December 2020, learners showed an annual average rate of improvement of 71% whilst 12% show an annual rate of improvement of more than 100% in numeracy. We thank our local sponors for their unwavering support during these unprecendent times – FNB through the FirstRand Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and the Ohlthaver & List Group.”

Testament to the great work the Namibian team are doing are also expressed in these words from the acting Regional Director for the Khomas Region, Mr Lewin where he emphasised the MoEAC’s support for the Edulution programme, “Please extend my admiration for the brilliant work that the Edulution coaches are doing during these challenging times.”

Edulution’s mission is to ensure that learners enter high school with a solid foundation in mathematics so that they can choose Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects. This is achieved by providing opportunities to learners to master essential numeracy skills to become more self-directed and confident and, in turn, allow teachers to better deliver the curriculum.