Convenience, security, and cost-saving – Bank Windhoek unleashes new mobile app

Bank Windhoek reached a significant milestone this week with the introduction of its new Mobile Banking App on both the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

“At Bank Windhoek, our strategy is directed by what our customers’ needs and wants are. Our customer-centric approach enables us to ensure relevance and maintain our position as a relationship brand. We are delighted to introduce our newly designed Mobile Banking App for our personal segment,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Digital, Data, and Customer Transformation, Ryan Geyser.

Geyser highlighted three key benefits of the new Bank Windhoek Mobile App: convenience, security, and cost-saving.

“With access to a mobile network, users can conduct transactions from their mobile phone wherever they are, at any time. Regarding security, users can monitor the status of their accounts in real-time, supported by biometric login functionality, and most importantly, using the new App attracts no data usage costs,” he said.

Supported by research, design, and technology trends, Geyser shared that the Bank worked tirelessly to develop the new Bank Windhoek Mobile App, adding that users can look forward to a sleek interface, an easy registration process, and exceptional, smooth navigation to get banking services done from anywhere in the world. “We will also be introducing new functionalities on a regular basis to make sure our App is continuously improving and allowing our customers to do even more,” Geyser said.

“Bank Windhoek understands that meeting customers’ needs by providing solutions is essential; the new Mobile App is an indication of what our customers can look forward to in future,” said Geyser.