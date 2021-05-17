Amplify the rights of all Namibians in unity and justice – Diverse Women’s Association

The Namibia Diverse Women’s Association (NDWA) commemorated International Day Against Bi-phobia, Homophobia, Inter-sexism and Trans-phobia (IDAOBIT) on 17 May with the theme,’together: resisting, supporting, healing’.

Through this the Association magnifies the importance of realising the existence, recognition experiences and realities faced by members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans-gender and inter-sex communities.

NDWA said the theme amplifies a lot for the Namibian LGBTI community who continue to face discrimination, injustices and inequalities within the midst of what the country and the world are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Association is aware the Homophobia, Bi-phobia, Trans-phobia and Inter-sexism continue to be in existence in Namibia, as it is experienced through human rights violations such as hate-speech, family dis-ownment, exclusion from affirming services, denial of human dignity, discrimination on the basis of their Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE), status as well as a lack of enabling legislative environments. “We continue to call up all LGBTI community members to remain together as a collective by being resilient through the struggles as we build support systems that would assist our processes of healing into realising equal recognition, protection and socio-economic development,” they added.

NDWA further called upon the Namibian, civil society organisations, state institutions and the broader nation to resist affirming any form of Homophobia, Bi-phobia, Trans-phobia and Inter-sexism in the country as such phobia is irrational fears exerted onto members of the LGBTI community.

They also believe that the fundamental principals and values of the Namibian nation are to amplify the rights of all Namibians in unity and justice. “This day should be a reminder to us all not to degrade and dehumanise members of the Namibian society based on their sexual and diverse orientations,” they emphasised.

NDWA and all their members of the LGBTI community remain committed to demystifying Homophobia, Bi-phobia, Trans-phobia and Inter-sexism and upholds the Namibian constitution including the current Covid-19 pandemic guidelines instituted.

“We look forward to a Namibia that Resists any form of Homophobia, Bi-phobia, Trans-phobia and Inter-sexism by embracing a nation of diversity through healing and support,” they concluded.