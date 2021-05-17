Select Page

Posted by | May 18, 2021 |

Justice Ministry receives two reports from Law Reform – Reports zoom in on the repeal of obsolete laws and the abolishment of sodomy

The Law Reform and Development Commission (LRDC) has submitted two reports to the Minister of Justice, Hon. Yvonne Dausab. The two reports are the Repeal of Obsolete laws and the Abolishment of the Common Law Offences of Sodomy and Unnatural Sexual Offences.

The LRDC is tasked to conduct research and to make recommendations for the reform and development of Namibian Laws.

The Commission said the Report on Repeal of Obsolete laws is the second phase of the same project which was started in 2018, through research and reviews on Namibian laws, to identify all out-dated archaic laws, that need to be amended or repealed.

“This project identified 31 pieces of legislations which are deemed obsolete in the current Republic of Namibian,” the Commission stated.

The report on the Abolishment of the Common Law Offences of Sodomy and Unnatural Sexual Offences deals with the decriminalization of sodomy and or unnatural sexual offences from the Namibian Laws.

“These reports are not yet laws but rather informed conclusions based on legal research conducted by us and which we are submitting to the mandated Minster of Justice for further handling in order to effect the changes in Namibian laws as per the conclusions arrived at after the legal research done on the two projects,” they emphasised.

The reports can be accessed on www.namibilii.org

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

