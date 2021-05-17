Select Page

Rhino poaching cases decline in comparison to last year

Posted by | May 18, 2021 |

Rhino poaching cases decline in comparison to last year

Namibia has recorded a drastic drop in poaching cases with only two rhinos poached so far this year compared to 13 poaching cases recorded at the same period last year, the Ministryof Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said this week.

According to Muyunda, the country’s investment in fighting poaching has resulted in the drastic decline in cases.

“Namibia’s continued anti-poaching efforts have led to this drastic drop in poaching cases. This is a very big achievement which has been made possible by the different collaborations we have with law enforcement agencies and members of the public who have assisted us with tip-offs that have led to many arrests,” he said.

Muyunda said that this is an achievement that Namibians should be proud of, adding that the country needs to continue putting in more initiatives and strategies to get the number of poaching to zero.

Last year, the ministry said the country was in the process of establishing a special operations unit that will include the use of horses. (Xinhua).

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Nedbank’s Green Fund making positive impacts on environment

Nedbank’s Green Fund making positive impacts on environment

28 March 2018

San diversifying livelihood to address impact of climate change

San diversifying livelihood to address impact of climate change

18 March 2016

Green bank launches green financing for projects that will help reduce the national carbon footprint

Green bank launches green financing for projects that will help reduce the national carbon footprint

9 March 2020

Veld fires across the country becoming a serious concern – Minister

Veld fires across the country becoming a serious concern – Minister

14 October 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<