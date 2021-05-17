Hannelie Turner appointed Country Team Leader for Christ’s Hope International

Christ’s Hope International, a non-profit organisation that focuses on HIV and AIDS affected children and families, have appointed Hannelie Turner as their Country Team Leader for Namibia.

Part of her portfolio is the management of the eight care centres that are providing physical and psychological care for 400 children across the country and two centres were recently opened in Oshikuku and Okahandja.

Hannelie said she is very excited to join Christ’s Hope International and believes the organisation has a fantastic care model and a talented and passionate team that uniquely positions it to truly make a difference in these children’s lives and create cycle breakers.

She said the children in their program visit the care centres after school where they receive the material and spiritual care they need and this ensures that orphaned and vulnerable children can still live with an extended family member or with a foster family.

“The hardship is tremendous and we can currently accommodate another 170 children, but we need the funds to sustain their care, even though our sponsorships are from international organisations and churches, I strongly believe that Namibians are keen to help fellow Namibians in crisis,” she added. She further expressed that they aim to raise at least some of the funds locally and she looks forward to leading these efforts.

Christ’s Hope International had its humble beginnings in Okhandja and now care for over 1 800 children across Africa and was established in 2003.