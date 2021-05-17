Rössing to host virtual marathon in June

Rössing Uranium will host a national marathon championship virtually, on 19 June, as the official sponsors in commemoration of the company’s 30th anniversary, an executive said Monday.

The milestone event will be celebrated with a virtual marathon, to ensure that people adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions and measures in place; allowing runners to participate from wherever they find themselves, Rossing Uranium’s Corporate Communication Manager, Daylight Ekandjo said in a statement.

“The event was initially set for 6 March but was postponed to June, due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions,” she added.

Ekandjo said since this event also forms part of Rössing Uranium’s social investment activities, a mini-marathon will be held in Swakopmund with invited veteran athletes from different running clubs to compete for the marathon prize and development bonus given to the open category winners.

“This time around no national champion will be crowned due to participants running on different road terrains,” she said, adding that for the virtual run, runners need to register on the Events Today Namibia website, on or before 21 May.

“It is important that you register on time, for the organizers to arrange the delivery of your race pack accordingly,” she said.

Meanwhile, runners have been reminded to download a tracking app from a link provided by FinishTime when you have completed their registration.