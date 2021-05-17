Goethe-Institut offering Coding classes for children

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will be offering coding classes as from 17 to 21 May, from 15:00 to 16:30 at the cost of N$750.

This offer is for girls and boys between the ages of 6 to 10 and it is part of the Dash Wonder Worship holiday course.

The Institut said the children will be taught in a playful way and will learn the first steps of programming and coding in order to solve problems of the future with their ‘Dash’ robots.

According to the centre a ‘Dash’ robot responds to voice commands or any of their five free downloadable apps to sing, draw and move around

“The robots help children learn the basics of robotics and coding at home or in classroom setting,” they added.