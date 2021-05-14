Headline inflation increases to 3.9% in April

The annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in April 2021, making this the highest annual inflation rate recorded since the 3.9% rate seen in June 2019, the Namibian Statistics Agency said in their latest report.

The main contributors to the 3.9% annual inflation rate were the food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.1%) and transport (1%).

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate rose slightly by 0.4% in April, compared to 0.5% recorded in March.

The Khomas region and Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions both recorded annual inflation rates of 3.7%, while Erongo, Hardap Omaheke and //Kharas registered inflation rate of 4.4%.

On a monthly basis, Khomas recorded inflation rate stood at 0.4%, Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi at 0.3% and Erongo, Hardap Omaheke and //Kharas at 0.5%

The analysis of the average retail prices for some of the basic products consumed by the households for the month of April 2021 indicated that consumers in Khomas paid the highest price of N$45.69 for White Cake Flour (2.5 kg) while consumers in Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi paid the lowest price at N$39.99.

For diesel per litre, consumers in Erongo, Hardap Omaheke and //Kharas paid the lowest price at N$13.58 while the highest price was paid in Khomas at N$13.69.