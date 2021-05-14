Cricket camp zooms in on more white ball bowling plans – SA cricket legend Allan Donald to grace camp

Cricket Namibia Men’s National Headcoach Pierre de Bruyn is hosting an Eagles White Ball Camp which commenced Thursday, concluding on 18 May.

The cricket governing body also announced that the former South African pace bowler Allan Donald often nicknamed “White Lightning” will be in Windhoek for the Camp.

Donald was one of the top fast bowlers in Test cricket, reaching the top of the ICC Test rankings in 1998. The right-arm pace bowler is a specialist bowling coach with years of experience at the highest level and he will head up the bowling at the Eagles camp.

De Bruyn said that that the camp will focus on exploring and discussing more white ball bowling plans, especially in the T20 format, preparing for the T20 World Cup.

“Looking at the recent tours against Uganda and SA Emerging, it is clear that bowling in white ball cricket is becoming harder for bowlers to dominate.” De Bruyn further added that proactive planning and strategies are crucial, and that is the aim for the upcoming camp.

The U19 National players are currently preparing for the World Cup qualifiers set to take place later this year in Nigeria, and Pierre de Bruyn explains the importance of involving U19 players at the camp to improve their bowling skills. “It is a great opportunity for the U19 bowlers to be involved and to use this opportunity to expand their thinking and strategies.”

The Eagles fans, cricket lovers, and the media is invited to attend the Saturday 15 May 10:00 practice session with the Eagles and Allan Donald at Wanderers field.

The Eagles are set to have a tri-series against Scotland and Nepal in June, a Pink Series in August against the Titans, and eventually head off to India for the T20 World Cup in October.