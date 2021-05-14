Namibia -Zimbabwe to hold 6th round diplomatic and political consultations

The 6th round of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic and Political consultations will be held in Windhoek, Namibia, from 19 to 20 May.

Senior Officials from both countries will be meeting on 19 May, in preparation for the Ministers’ meeting, which is scheduled for 20 May.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will co-chair the diplomatic and political consultations with her counterpart, Frederick Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe.

The 6th Round of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic and Political is expected to adopt decisions made at the Mid-Term Review of 9th Session of Joint Commission of Cooperation that took place on 14 April 2021, in a wide range of areas, including trade and commercial, agriculture, fisheries, transport, education, and training, youth, sport and culture, amongst others.

Issues of mutual interest at the regional and multilateral levels of interest to both countries will also receive attention.

The two countries are further expected to sign the Agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission, which will elevate the Joint Commission of Cooperation to be co-chaired by the Heads of State.