Sanitary pads worth N$10000 donated to Dordabis community

The Dordabis community this week received sanitary pads from the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus, to alleviate period poverty and improve menstrual hygiene for the girl-child in the community.

The pads valued at N$10,000 were sponsored by Toivo Nuugulu Architects (TNA) and will be distributed to the girls at the Dordabis Primary School to ensure that no girl-child misses school due to period poverty.

Theofelus said period poverty is not only a women’s issue, but a human one that needs to be addressed by both men and women to have functional and dignified community.

She further cautioned learners against alcohol and drug abuse as well as gender-based violence and implored them to take their education seriously in order to realise their dreams.

Theofelus had already in March 2021 tabled a motion in the National Assembly calling for tax exemption to be imposed on menstrual products in the country, a month in that successfully culminated in the Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi announcing a value-added tax abolishment on sanitary products during his budget speech this year, with effect from the following financial year.

 

