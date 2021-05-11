N≠a Jaqna Conservancy distributes nutritious food to 16 schools and pre-schools this year

Members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy for the second time used part of their income to provide food to all the registered schools and pre-schools in their conservancy.

The Nyae Nyae Development Foundation of Namibia is assisting the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy to improve their governance together with the financial support of the European Union.

According to a statement released this week by the foundation, the implementation of the benefit distribution plan is a sign of improved governance.

“In total, the conservancy has distributed nutritious food to the value of N$96,000 to 16 schools and pre-schools this year,” the foundation added.

“Education is important, and our children cannot learn well and stay motivated on an empty stomach. We are happy that we can use our income to support this good cause, and hope to be able to do this for many years to come,” said the Chairperson of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy, Sarah Zungu, adding that the fact that the community can distribute food to the school going children is a sign of self-sufficiency and fills the community with a sense of pride.

Food security is always a precarious issue as drought, winter, heat or countless other factors can impact food supply.

Looking forward, the community together with the support and assistance of both the European Union and Nyae Nyae Development Foundation of Namibia hopes to be able to distribute food every year with the community.