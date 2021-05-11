FNB Namibia to host maiden concert in celebration of African unity, diversity and talent

FNB Namibia on Tuesday announced that they will host an Africa Day concert on Africa Day 2021 in celebration of African unity, diversity and talent.

The online event will bring together artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Botswana right to the screens of thousands of people across the continent.

Featured artists include: Top Cheri (Namibia), PDK (Namibia), Sands (Eswatini), Velemseni (Eswatini), KhoiSan (Botswana), Mophato Dance Theatre (Botswana), Ntate Stunna (Lesotho), Botala ba Linare (Lesotho), and Yaw Tog (Ghana).

Recognized as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand for the second year running, FNB brings customers and the public a virtually imagined concert that captures the spirit of what it means to be African. The idea of helpfulness, which is etched into the DNA of the brand, and the Africa Day concert will help drive that association with FNB across the continent.

The Africa Day concert, a first of its kind, will be a mix of music, song and dance, showcasing performers from diverse backgrounds, collaborating to create Afro-inspired musical magic.

“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” said Tracy Eagles, FNB Namibia Chief Marketing Officer.

“Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes – and on Africa Day we will once again utilize the digital space to we bring our customers and all Africans, a concert like never before,” she said.

“Many events have obviously been forced to head online, often at the expense of the experience which makes them so powerful in the first place, however we think the fusion of live performance and online interaction delivers the best of both worlds. We believe the online concert experience will open up a new musical world to all Africans,” added Eagles.

The concert can be streamed for free on the FNB Namibia Facebook page, YouTube channel or on One Africa TV on the 25 May, starting at 16:00 (CAT). Let’s celebrate Africa!