National Theatre invites artists living with disabilities to showcase talent

Posted by | May 11, 2021 |

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) opened a call for artists with disabilities to showcase their creative talents between 10 to 21 May 2021 for an upcoming project that uses the creative and performing arts to raise awareness among the general public community, on the rights and capabilities of persons with disabilities in Namibia.

The project is done in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia.

The project aims to bring together artists with different disabilities (not limited to hearing
impairment) to work together in promoting their capabilities and to raise awareness among the general public on the rights of persons with disabilities in Namibia.

The project is based in Windhoek, however interested artists living outside the city and are able to relocate to Windhoek at their own costs, should they be successful, are welcome to send a WhatsApp query and showcase to Desiree Mentor, NTN at 081 124 4285.

Interested artists with that are 18 years and older are requested to book for a slot with the NTN or the NNAD, for a 1-minute creative showcase of their talents in the areas of, but not limited to Acting, Poetry and Dance/Movement.

Successful candidates would be contracted for the projects that will take place 24 May to 12 July 2021.

 

