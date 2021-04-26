Select Page

Fish Consumption Trust meets with Parliamentary Standing Committee to establish good working relations

May 11, 2021

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) management last week met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources to establish good working relations and identify areas of cooperation.

The NFCPT highlighted that they have a net asset of N$131,343,709 as at 31 March 2020 and that they have 148 staff with 48% women, therefore contributing to employment creation. “We have established 18 fish shops across the country to facilitate the distribution of frozen fish and fish products,” they added.

The Trust expressed that these fish shops are supplemented by monthly regional fish promotions that are conducted in areas where they do not operate fish shops and in so doing taking fish to the people at gross root levels.

“As from March 2021 we have distributed 10 000 Mt of frozen fish and we contribute to the increase in the per capita fish consumption from 4kg at Namibia’s Independence to 16.59 kg per capita by the end of 2020,” they emphasised.

The Trust stated that they are a self sustained Agency and do not rely on subsidies or bailouts from the government and they also simulate micro businesses.

NFCPT is a non-commercial SOE that benefits from government objective quota to promote the consumption of fish in Namibia by making fish more accessible and affordable as well as imparting skills on how to prepare and cook fish.

 

